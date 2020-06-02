Racing resumes in New York with Belmont Park's opening

If there were any question about how much owners and trainers missed horse racing while it was gone in New York, the opening-day card of Belmont Park answers that.
One hundred-thirty horses are entered, including the also-eligibles and main-track-onlys, and five of the 10 races have maximum 16-horse fields.
Live racing was last held on March 15 at Aqueduct Racetrack before racing was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The highlight of Wednesday's card is the Grade III, $100,000 Beaugay at 1 1/16 miles on the inner turf for fillies and mares.
Following the five-day opening week, Belmont will run Thursdays through Sundays, ending on Sunday, July 12. The racing then is scheduled to shift to Saratoga Race Course, starting Thursday, July 16.
Chad Brown, who has won the last four Eclipse Awards for training, said in a release that he and the other horsemen appreciate the New York Racing Association's hard work to resume racing.
"I've been back in New York now for a couple of weeks and I feel they're really doing a great job of keeping the backside safe," Brown said. "I feel very comfortable training here."
Brown has two entered in the Beaugay, including 6-5 morning-line favorite Rushing Fall. Now a 5-year-old mare, Rushing Fall has a record of eight wins and two seconds from 11 starts with purse earnings of more than $2 million.
It will be Rushing Fall's 2020 debut after finishing fourth in the Grade I First Lady in October at Keeneland.
"This seems like a good starting point. She's only run one bad race in her life and that was her last start," Brown said.
Fellow 5-year-old Get Stormy is just behind Rushing Fall on the morning line, at 7-5 for trainer Mark Casse, who was elected to the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame earlier this spring.
Get Stormy became the first filly to win the Grade I Fourstardave at Saratoga last summer, setting an inner turf record for a mile in 1 minute, 32 seconds flat.
Call Me Love will make her North American debut for trainer Christophe Clement in the Beaugay. She won two grouped stakes when running in Italy.
The third race of the day is for maiden 2-year-olds, and the morning-line 4-5 favorite Fauci is co-owned by Ice Wine Stable. Argyle native Dave Reid founded the stable and currently has Frank Antonacci as a partner. The colt is named for Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health since 1984 and who has been prominent during the coronavirus pandemic.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!