Racing resumes in New York with Belmont Park's opening

If there were any question about how much owners and trainers missed horse racing while it was gone in New York, the opening-day card of Belmont Park answers that.

One hundred-thirty horses are entered, including the also-eligibles and main-track-onlys, and five of the 10 races have maximum 16-horse fields.

Live racing was last held on March 15 at Aqueduct Racetrack before racing was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highlight of Wednesday's card is the Grade III, $100,000 Beaugay at 1 1/16 miles on the inner turf for fillies and mares.

Following the five-day opening week, Belmont will run Thursdays through Sundays, ending on Sunday, July 12. The racing then is scheduled to shift to Saratoga Race Course, starting Thursday, July 16.

Chad Brown, who has won the last four Eclipse Awards for training, said in a release that he and the other horsemen appreciate the New York Racing Association's hard work to resume racing.

"I've been back in New York now for a couple of weeks and I feel they're really doing a great job of keeping the backside safe," Brown said. "I feel very comfortable training here."