Quinn Girard named to MASCAC football honor roll

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Former Glens Falls standout Quinn Girard was recently named to the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference football honor roll for his outstanding performance.

Girard, a senior defensive back, racked up 21 total tackles, including 16 solo stops, to lead Plymouth State in a loss to Framingham State on Oct. 2.

He also had nine tackles, four solo, in a 16-13 win over Western Connecticut on Saturday.

For the season, Girard has 56 tackles, 36 solo, for the 1-4 Panthers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0