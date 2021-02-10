Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin wins Section II boys Nordic ski title; H-L's Katrin Schreiner second in girls

JOHNSBURG — Queensbury’s Lucas Jenkin captured the Section II Nordic Ski League boys championship and led the Spartans to the team title Wednesday at the Gore Mountain Nordic trails.

On the girls side, Hadley-Luzerne junior Katrin Schreiner finished second behind Mayfield’s Madison Relyea, who led the Panthers to the Section II girls team title. Queensbury finished second with 26 team points.

Jenkin finished the 10-kilometer boys race in 32 minutes, 33.4 seconds to earn top honors, and brother Ben Jenkin was second in 33:56.4. Teammate Sam Rowley was fourth in 35:43.4 to round out Queensbury’s scoring skiers as the Spartan boys finished first with seven team points.

Also for Queensbury, Liam Rodewald placed fifth in 37.22.8, and Conner Wiekierak and Patrick Russell finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Johnsburg and Saratoga Springs tied for second place in the boys team standings, each with 46 points, and Lake George was fifth with 58.

Clayton Schmale led the Jaguars by finishing sixth overall in 37:55.3, and David Anderson was 12th. Lake George’s Zack Bruno placed 15th overall.