CANANDAIGUA — Queensbury junior Ben Jenkin captured the boys individual championship Monday in the State Nordic Ski Championships at Bristol Mountain Winter Resort.

Glens Falls' Clara Avery finished second in the girls individual state championship race, finishing the 7.5-kilometer course with a time of 27 minutes, 49.9 seconds.

Jenkin won with a time of 22:15.5, winning by nearly 40 seconds over runner-up Braden Bellizzi of Honeoye Falls-Lima.

"Ben had a great race," Queensbury coach Paul Allison said by phone Monday evening. "It was a short, fast 7.5K course, fairly level, and Ben being a very powerful, strong skier, it played to his strengths.

"Ben's had a very good season, he's coming off winning the Section II championship a week and a half ago," Allison said. "The big thing since then was a lot of recovery, sharpening up a few things, and I think he capitalized on that. The hay was in the barn, as they say."

Sophomore Patrick Cirillo placed ninth for the Spartans in 25:52.0, and Alden Guay was 17th in the state championship race.

Glens Falls' Forrest Slingerland finished sixth in the boys individual race, with a time of 24:32.8.

With 48 points, the Queensbury boys are three points behind HF-L for the team title, which will be decided Tuesday with the team relay race.

"As a team we're a very close second, within striking distance, and Saranac Lake is right behind us in third, so we're in a good spot for (Tuesday)," Allison said.

Queensbury's Julian Campopiano (30th) and Nick Giambrone (32nd) also placed in the top 35 on the boys side.

On the girls side, Avery finished second to Adirondack's Cora Hinsdill, who won in 26:23.7. Queensbury's Maddie Powers placed ninth overall with a time of 29:23.1, just behind Saratoga Springs' Emma Murray.

Queensbury's Bri Guay (32nd), Ruby Janssen (33rd) and Finley Purvis (35th) all finished in the top 35. Section II leads the section team scoring after the first day.