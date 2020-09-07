Queensbury's Drellos wins Vermont 200 and $10K

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Queensbury's Demetrios Drellos earned the biggest victory of his stock car racing career on Sunday, capturing the Vermont 200 at Devil's Bowl Speedway.

Drellos was the best of a record field of 89 sportsman modified entries, winning the $7,500 first price as well as $3,376 in lap-leader bonus prizes.

"That's the crown jewel at Devil's Bowl," Drellos said in a telephone interview. "I knew I had a really good shot at it; we've been successful there this summer, but you have to be prepared strategically for a race like that."

Robert Bublak Jr. led the first 84 laps, but Drellos charged on the extreme outside lane to make what was the winning pass at lap 85.

There was a 15-minute competition caution period just after the halfway mark, which allowed drivers to make adjustments. Three drivers made serious runs at Drellos' lead, but the 23-year-old was good enough to pull away each time.

"I definitely didn't want to push too hard early," Drellos said. "Fortunately, I got the lead before the halfway break and that helped our plan."

Drellos encountered a lot of lapped traffic during a 32-lap green-flag run to close out the race.