Queensbury's Drellos wins Vermont 200 and $10K

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Queensbury's Demetrios Drellos earned the biggest victory of his stock car racing career on Sunday, capturing the Vermont 200 at Devil's Bowl Speedway.
Drellos was the best of a record field of 89 sportsman modified entries, winning the $7,500 first price as well as $3,376 in lap-leader bonus prizes.
"That's the crown jewel at Devil's Bowl," Drellos said in a telephone interview. "I knew I had a really good shot at it; we've been successful there this summer, but you have to be prepared strategically for a race like that."
Robert Bublak Jr. led the first 84 laps, but Drellos charged on the extreme outside lane to make what was the winning pass at lap 85.
There was a 15-minute competition caution period just after the halfway mark, which allowed drivers to make adjustments. Three drivers made serious runs at Drellos' lead, but the 23-year-old was good enough to pull away each time.
"I definitely didn't want to push too hard early," Drellos said. "Fortunately, I got the lead before the halfway break and that helped our plan."
Drellos encountered a lot of lapped traffic during a 32-lap green-flag run to close out the race.
Drellos leads the weekly point standings at Devil's Bowl, and this was his third win of the season there.
"This is our first season there," said Drellos, who raced about 60 times in 2019 at tracks throughout New York and even in Canada and Florida.
This year, however, because Vermont's rules allow a small number of spectators, he has raced more at Devil's Bowl. Those fans equate to better purses, whereas New York tracks, without fans allowed, have had to cut theirs.
Even though he's still young, Drellos said he doesn't have NASCAR ambitions or anything like that.
"I'll take it as it comes," he said. "Right now it's a family operation, but it's not anything more than a fun, time-consuming hobby."
Also on Sunday, Cambridge's Samantha Mulready placed third in the 500cc mini sprint feature.
