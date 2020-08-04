Queensbury's Drellos wins mid-season championship

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Queensbury's Demetrios Drellos solidified his point lead by winning the Vince Quenneville Sr. Memorial in the sportsman modified division at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Sunday.

Drellos started 17th, but shot up to battle Jack Speshock by lap 15. The pair traded the lead three times before Speshock crashed. Drellos crused from there to win the 38-lap race.

Double championship points were on the line, meaning Drellos extended his division lead to 16 points.

Gansevoort's Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald won the sportsman race in his first time at Devil's Bowl this season.

In other races, Cambridge's Samantha Mulready earned her best finish of the year by placing second in the 500cc mini sprint race. Also, Porter Corners' Kim Duell was third in the pro stock/super stock race.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0