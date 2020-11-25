Queensbury trio head up Foothills Council girls tennis all-stars

Queensbury's Megan Chase, Lexi Murray and Olivia Pryzbysz have been named to the Foothills Council girls tennis all-star team.

The trio led the Spartans to an undefeated season, as they finished the pandemic-abbreviated schedule at 9-0 in the league, 11-0 overall.

Joining them on the all-star team were Jessica Betts and Lauren Willis of South Glens Falls, and Glens Falls' Phoebe Fox and Hudson Falls' Nina Daley. Also named to the team were Cassie Cenzano and Emma Schaub of runner-up Scotia, and Amsterdam's Natalie Flint.

