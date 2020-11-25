 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury trio head up Foothills Council girls tennis all-stars
0 comments

Queensbury trio head up Foothills Council girls tennis all-stars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury's Megan Chase, Lexi Murray and Olivia Pryzbysz have been named to the Foothills Council girls tennis all-star team.

The trio led the Spartans to an undefeated season, as they finished the pandemic-abbreviated schedule at 9-0 in the league, 11-0 overall.

Joining them on the all-star team were Jessica Betts and Lauren Willis of South Glens Falls, and Glens Falls' Phoebe Fox and Hudson Falls' Nina Daley. Also named to the team were Cassie Cenzano and Emma Schaub of runner-up Scotia, and Amsterdam's Natalie Flint.

Foothills Council Girls Tennis All-Stars

All-Star Team

Queensbury: Megan Chase, Lexi Murray, Olivia Pryzbysz

South Glens Falls: Jessica Betts, Lauren Willis

Glens Falls: Phoebe Fox

Hudson Falls: Nina Daley

Scotia: Cassie Cenzano, Emma Schaub

Amsterdam: Natalie Flint

Honorable Mention

Queensbury: Annabelle Trowbridge, Natalie DeJohn

South Glens Falls: Jillian Willis

Hudson Falls: Maggie Potvin

Scotia: Sophia Velasco, Charlotte Tvelia

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News