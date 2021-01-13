Queensbury takes fourth in both races at the Niskayuna Girls Alpine Invy

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury finished fourth in both giant slalom races at Wednesday’s Niskayuna Girls Alpine Invitational at West Mountain.

Saratoga’s Avery Waters and Shenendehowa’s Micaela Leonard won the two individual races. Waters won the first race in 30.72 seconds and Leonard won the the second in 30.86. They finished second to each other.

Saratoga and Ballston Spa won the team titles in the two races, which were scored separately.

Queensbury’s Meredith Montgomery took fourth in both runs, finishing in 31.86 and 32.20 seconds. Teammate Lindsay Bauer finished 10th and 12th.

Schuylerville’s Taylor Dennis took eighth in the first race and 11th in the second, while teammate Pilar Gammage took 15th in both.

Niskayuna Girls Alpine Invitational

First Race

Team Standings

1. Saratoga Springs 21, 2. Ballston Spa 22, 3. Shenendehowa 25, 4. Queensbury 39, 5. Johnstown 47, 6. Schuylerville 52, 7. Niskayuna 90, 8. Albany Academy 154, Broadalbin-Perth inc., Lake George inc., Stillwater inc., Taconic Hills inc.

Individual Results