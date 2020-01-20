Queensbury's James McGuire 16th at Youth Olympic Games

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Queensbury's James McGuire finished 16th Monday in the men's skeleton at the Youth Olympic Games.

McGuire, 16 and a senior at Queensbury High School, was the top American finisher in the competition as he finished with a total time of 2 minutes, 23.31 seconds.

Skeleton is the Olympic sliding sport where sliders ride down a bobsled track face-first on a sled.

McGuire, one of the world's top-ranked skeleton sliders, finished his first run in 1:12.40, then went faster in his second run, finishing in 1:10.91, the 12th-best time of that run.

Lukas David Nydegger of Germany won the gold medal with a total time of 2:17.00. McGuire's U.S. teammate Teddy Fitzsimons finished 18th.

McGuire was following the footsteps of his sister, Kalyn, who also finished 16th when she competed in the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, in women's skeleton.

