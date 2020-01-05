Queensbury's James McGuire heads to Youth Olympics

James McGuire said it was just sinking in that he was heading off to Switzerland on Sunday morning.
McGuire, a senior at Queensbury High School, is competing in skeleton in the Winter Youth Olympic Games, set for Jan. 9-22 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
"I'm very proud — my sister went four years ago, and now I get to go," McGuire said Saturday evening. "I'm very excited about it. It's starting to sink in. My bags are packed and loaded in the car, I'm getting butterflies."
McGuire is currently the No. 1-ranked slider in the world in men's youth skeleton, with 327 points in the Omega Youth Series competition. He had some impressive finishes in November and December — including a pair of gold medals at his home track in Lake Placid. He is ranked 33rd overall in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation standings.
He's also following in the footsteps of his sister, Kalyn, who competed in skeleton in 2016 in Lillehammer, Norway. Kalyn McGuire is now a junior at Cornell, where she majors in biomedical engineering.
James McGuire, who turns 17 in March, started out in the junior bobsled program in Lake Placid when he was 13. But when Kalyn switched to skeleton, he followed her over.
"As my sister progressed into skeleton, I wanted to do it as well," he said. "From there I excelled and and I've been sticking with skeleton ever since."
Skeleton is a sliding sport, contested on the same twisting, ice-covered downhill track as bobsled and luge. Unlike luge, where sliders go down feet first, in skeleton, sliders plummet down the track face first.
"I just always liked the adrenaline of it," James McGuire said. "Nothing compares to it. Going 70 mph face-first down a track, there's nothing like it, not roller coasters or anything."
Of course, explaining this to friends is another matter.
"I always get the weird look when they realize what it is," he said. "It's just you on a sled — no padding, just a speed suit and a helmet. As you go down, you can get some bruises and scrapes if you mess up."
But McGuire has emerged among the best in the world in his age group. From late October until spring, he practices sliding at Lake Placid for two hours every day after school, a 2 1/2-hour round trip from Queensbury.
Last February, in his first season in the Omega Youth Series, he placed eighth in St. Moritz, Switzerland and then fifth at Konigssee, Germany.
This season, McGuire took another step forward. In October in Lillehammer, he finished seventh and ninth. At Lake Placid in November, he earned a pair of first-place finishes, in 56.81 and 56.04 seconds. Last month in Park City, Utah, he placed third and fourth.
"From there I was selected for the Youth Olympics," he said.
Joining James on this trip will be parents, Kimberly and Matthew, and his coach, Lori Bausch, who also coached his sister. Kimberly McGuire is the sport coordinator for the U.S. Bobsled & Skeleton (USABS) Youth Olympic Games team.
In Switzerland, McGuire and his fellow competitors will be able to train for two days before the opening ceremonies on Thursday.
The skeleton competition is not until Jan. 20, meaning sliders will have 12 days to practice on the Cresta run at St. Moritz.
"I really hope to make it on the North American Cup tour, and then the World Cup, and even the Olympics someday," McGuire said.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.