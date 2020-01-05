Queensbury's James McGuire heads to Youth Olympics

Skeleton is a sliding sport, contested on the same twisting, ice-covered downhill track as bobsled and luge. Unlike luge, where sliders go down feet first, in skeleton, sliders plummet down the track face first.

"I just always liked the adrenaline of it," James McGuire said. "Nothing compares to it. Going 70 mph face-first down a track, there's nothing like it, not roller coasters or anything."

Of course, explaining this to friends is another matter.

"I always get the weird look when they realize what it is," he said. "It's just you on a sled — no padding, just a speed suit and a helmet. As you go down, you can get some bruises and scrapes if you mess up."

But McGuire has emerged among the best in the world in his age group. From late October until spring, he practices sliding at Lake Placid for two hours every day after school, a 2 1/2-hour round trip from Queensbury.

Last February, in his first season in the Omega Youth Series, he placed eighth in St. Moritz, Switzerland and then fifth at Konigssee, Germany.