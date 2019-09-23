{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — Queensbury's Demetrios Drellos won the first Super DIRT Series race of his career Saturday night when he won the 100-lap feature at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.

Drellos led flag to flag in earning the $10,000 first-place check and a guaranteed starting spot in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 in October at Oswego Speedway.

In an Albany-Saratoga Speedway release, Drellos said, "I'm speechless. I sat up in those seats and watched these guys for years. To say I beat them in a Super DIRT Series race is something I never even thought of."

