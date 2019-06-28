{{featured_button_text}}

GANSEVOORT — Brayden Dock of Queensbury captured the boys 8-12 age group at the Northeastern New York PGA Junior Golf Tour Summer Classic No. 1, held Friday at Airway Meadows Golf Course.

Dock finished with a Stableford score of 63 to win the division.

Among other local golfers, Clarkie Carroll of Wilton won the Boys 16-18 division with a 5-over 77, beating Saratoga Springs' AJ Cavotta by a stroke. Saratoga's Tyler Zieker was third with an 85.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments