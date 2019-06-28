GANSEVOORT — Brayden Dock of Queensbury captured the boys 8-12 age group at the Northeastern New York PGA Junior Golf Tour Summer Classic No. 1, held Friday at Airway Meadows Golf Course.
Dock finished with a Stableford score of 63 to win the division.
Among other local golfers, Clarkie Carroll of Wilton won the Boys 16-18 division with a 5-over 77, beating Saratoga Springs' AJ Cavotta by a stroke. Saratoga's Tyler Zieker was third with an 85.
