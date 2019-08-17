VERONA — Brayden Dock of Queensbury won the boys 12-13 age division in a subregional qualifier for the Drive, Chip & Putt national championships on Wednesday at Turning Stone Resort.
Dock scored a 24 in drive, 50 in chip and 55 in putt for a first-place total of 129 points. He qualified for the Northeast regionals, set for Sept. 29 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The national finals are held in Augusta, Georgia during Masters week.
Carter Sica of Saratoga Springs also qualified in boys 12-13 with a second-place total of 116.
Cera Duffy of Queensbury was an alternate qualifier in girls 7-9, placing third in her division.
