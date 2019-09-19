For years, female student-athletes who wanted to play golf had only one option — play with the boys.
Now, with girls golf an official sport in New York state, 13 girls teams are playing in Section II. Queensbury is the first high school from the area to join in on the competition.
With it, the Spartans are eligible to compete in the sectionals on Oct. 7 at the Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Club, and potentially could send individuals from their team to the state tournament. The top eight individuals at sectionals would advance to the state tournament that runs June 5-7, 2020 at the Deerfield Country Club in Brockport.
“What a great opportunity,” Queensbury golf coach Rory Johnson said. “They’ve (the girls) been hanging with the boys for the last 20 to 25 years and now they’ll have the opportunity for their own sectional tournament. This could be a stepping stone for future girls golfers in the area.”
Pro golfer Dottie Pepper, a Saratoga Springs High School graduate who has won two major championships and 17 LPGA Tour events, is expected to attend the event. In high school, Pepper played on the boys team, but did not have the opportunity to play in a state tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson, Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys and current players on the team discussed the pros and cons of fielding an all-girls golf team with their parents and concluded that the pros had outweighed the cons.
“Speaking to Mia D’Angelico, one of our team leaders, we found that the biggest pro was that her confidence level is much higher now,” Johnson said. “It’s a great social atmosphere for them.”
D’Angelico, a junior, is playing in her fourth season and has an average score of 48, including a low score of 45 at Ballston Spa Country Club. Also on the team is junior Geena Burkich, who earned medalist honors with a 47 on a difficult Glens Falls Country Club course, and sophomore Adrianna DellaBella.
The trio played together on the boys team in past seasons and were ranked 6-7-8 in the rotation, scoring better than some boys on occasion.
“My effort goes toward seeing them put forth the best round that they can,” Johnson said. “Once I see where others teams are at, then I’ll have a more realistic look at our expectations. I’ll take any girl that is interested in playing golf.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good for them! I hope they do well and have fun.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.