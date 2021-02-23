 Skip to main content
Queensbury native Jack Randall named EHLP Offensive performer of the week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Queensbury native Jack Randall of the Vermont Lumberjacks was recently named Eastern Hockey League Premier Offensive performer of the week.

Randall, 18, and the Burlington-based Lumberjacks played five games in week 19, going 3-1-1 in that span. Randall played in four of the five games and tallied at least a point in each one, finishing with seven points on five goals and two assists to give him 16 points for the season.

The EHLP is a subdivision of the EHL, a USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior A ice hockey league, with teams based in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. The league develops players ages 16-20 for college hockey.

