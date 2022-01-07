Queensbury, Glens Falls win team titles at Noric meet

Glens Falls won the girls title and Queensbury won the boys in the Johnstown-Guilderland Invitational ski meet at Gore Mountain Nordic Center on Friday. Glens Falls won the girls competition by one point over Queensbury.
Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne and Clara Avery of Glens Falls tied for first in the girls race. Queensbury's Ben Jenkin won the boys.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Queensbury 13, 2. Shen 26, 2. Scotia 26, 4. Mayfield 45, 5. Johnsburg 62, 5. Johnstown 62, 5. Lake George 62, 8. Guilderland 80.
Top 5 Individuals
1. Ben Jenkin (Queensbury);14:42.0
2. Philip Matthews (Shen);14:51.9
3. Forrest Slingerland (G. Falls);16:01.8
4. Adam Jansen (Scotia);16:51.2
5. Nick Giambrone (Queensbury);17:04.5
Other Top 25 Finishers
7. Patrick Russell (Queensbury);17:38.0
10. Josiah Sanabaria (Queensbury);17:55.6
11. David Anderson (Johnsburg);18:04.9
12. Josh Jenkin (Queensbury);18:05.3
17. Scott Patton (Johnsburg);19:45.4
18. Everett McLarty (Lake George);19:46.3
21. Jonah Cocozza (Lake George);20:03.3
23. Matt Richard (Lake George);20:16.5
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Glens Falls 23, 2. Queensbury 24, 3. Shen 38, 4. Guilderland 47, 5. Saratoga 48, 6. Scotia 65.
Top 5 Individuals
1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);18:18.5
1. Clara Avery (Glens Falls);18:18.5
3. Fianna Halloran (Mayfield);18:58.0
4. Bri Guay (Queensbury);19:15.4
5. Raquelle Landa (Shen);19:33.1
Other Top 25 Finishers
6. Emma Murray (Saratoga);19:53.5
8. Helena Trackey (Glens Falls);20:11.1
9. Juli Afsar Keshmiri (Q'bury);20:23.2
11. Katie Jabaut (Queensbury);21:33.1
13. Maddie Powers (Queensbury);22:29.8
14. Katherine Lieberth (Glens Falls);23:00.4
15. Kayla Grant (Lake George);23:01.7
17. Abigail Anthes (Saratoga);23:27.5
18. Taylor McLarty (Lake George);23:32.3
25. Sophia Murray (Saratoga);25:15.9