Queensbury defeats Niskayuna for playoff berth

Adversity reared its head against Queensbury on Saturday in the form of a big-play Niskayuna offense and a hook-and-lateral touchdown as the first half ended.
The Spartans — who had two football games canceled by coronavirus pauses and had to rally to win on Monday — have been shaking that sort of thing off the entire compressed Fall II season.
With Jason Rodriguez slashing his way to 239 rushing yards, Queensbury pulled away to a 33-21 Class A Grasso victory over Niskayuna at Schenectady High School — and into the playoffs.
“Just being able to overcome adversity helped us tremendously in this game,” Rodriguez said in a phone interview. “We had a few times where we could’ve hung our heads. At the end of the half, they ran a trick play and scored on it, but we came back out, got a turnover and capitalized on what we could get.”
The Spartans (2-1) play at Troy next weekend in a Class A semifinal game. Queensbury beat Troy in the Section II finals in 2019.
Kolby Anderson (98 yards) added two touchdowns and Lance Hayes and Joe Slattery also scored as the Spartans shared the wealth on offense, rushing for 439 yards as a team.
“We went into this game like a playoff game — it was win and get in,” said Rodriguez, who carried the ball 28 times. “We definitely had that motivation going in, and it’s nice to pull that win out and see Troy next week.”
Queensbury had to bounce back from a couple of big plays by Niskayuna, including a 49-yard hook-and-lateral as time expired in the first half that pulled the Silver Warriors within 26-21.
“That one was unfortunate, but it was great for our team to be put in some adversity like that,” Spartans head coach Matt Crossman said. “That only helps us going forward.”
Queensbury sealed the win in the third quarter, getting an interception from Hayes to start a scoring drive capped by Anderson’s 4-yard run.
The Spartans’ defense did the rest, pitching a shutout after halftime.
“I think we just bunkered down,” Crossman said. “We were able to really focus on our job, not trying to save the world and do everything ourselves, and the kids just did the job that was asked of them.”
Patrick Morehouse picked off a pair of passes in the first half, both of which led to scores, including a short run by Slattery for a 26-14 lead with 27 seconds left in the half.
Niskayuna quarterback Dan Quinn completed 16 of 37 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown, giving the Queensbury secondary a good shakedown.
But Rodriguez kept the sticks moving for the Spartans with the 13th 100-yard game of his career — matching his older brother, Brett, Queensbury’s all-time rushing leader.
“We owned the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball — obviously that was the key to success for us,” Crossman said.
“Going into this year, if I were to tell you what I thought was going to be my offensive line versus what it is now, I might have one guy,” Rodriguez said. “This COVID situation has messed up our line a lot. Just to see them get better each week has really been good and it’s obviously helped me tremendously.”
And not just Rodriguez, but his fellow backs in the Spartans’ double-wing offense.
“It’s really nice to get other guys handoffs, I don’t have that load,” he said. “And they can’t just key on me when Kolby’s running well and Slatt’s running well — it just opens up the offense so much.”
As for just having a spring football season after Queensbury had canceled its entire pandemic-delayed winter season, Rodriguez is grateful.
“It’s awesome to be out there — it’s so much fun, I’m so happy we got this senior season,” he said. “Even though it’s not what we expected or wanted, it’s something.”
QHS 33, Niskayuna 21
Queensbury (2-1) 0 26 7 0— 33
Niskayuna (2-3) 7 14 0 0 —21
First quarter
N — Quinn 2 run (Pendergast kick), 5:56
Second quarter
Q — Anderson 30 run (kick failed), 11:42
Q — Rodriguez 10 yard run (Anderson run), 8:22
N — O’Brien 53 yard pass from Quinn (Pendergast kick), 6:21
Q — Hayes 13 yard run (pass failed), 2:01
Q — Slattery 2 yard run (run failed), :27
N — O’Brien 37 run with lateral after Borwhat 12 pass from Quinn (Pendergast kick), :00
Third quarter
Q — Anderson 4 yard run (S. Collins kick), 5:55