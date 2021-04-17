Queensbury defeats Niskayuna for football playoff berth

Adversity reared its head against Queensbury on Saturday in the form of a big-play Niskayuna offense and a hook-and-lateral touchdown as the first half ended.

The Spartans — who had two football games canceled by coronavirus pauses and had to rally to win on Monday — have been shaking that sort of thing off the entire compressed Fall II season.

With Jason Rodriguez slashing his way to 239 rushing yards, Queensbury pulled away to a 33-21 Class A Grasso victory over Niskayuna at Schenectady High School — and into the playoffs.

“Just being able to overcome adversity helped us tremendously in this game,” Rodriguez said in a phone interview. “We had a few times where we could’ve hung our heads. At the end of the half, they ran a trick play and scored on it, but we came back out, got a turnover and capitalized on what we could get.”

The Spartans (2-1) play at Troy next weekend in a Class A semifinal game. Queensbury beat Troy in the Section II finals in 2019.

Kolby Anderson (98 yards) added two touchdowns and Lance Hayes and Joe Slattery also scored as the Spartans shared the wealth on offense, rushing for 439 yards as a team.

Glens Falls cruises past Hudson Falls Griffin Woodell and Aalijah Sampson each scored a pair of touchdowns to power Glens Falls to a 47-6 win over Hudson Falls in the Jug Game.