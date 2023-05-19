QUEENSBURY — Meredith Montgomery and Kendal Kelsey scored four goals each Friday to lead the Queensbury girls lacrosse team to a 20-0 Class C semifinal win over Glens Falls.

The Spartans advance to face either Burnt Hills or South Glens Falls in the Section II finals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Montgomery scored the 100th goal of her career in the game, joining fellow captains Kendra Ballard and Kaitlyn Barton reaching the century mark in the last week. Ballard, Barton and Kady Duffy each netted three goals for the Spartans.

Check back later for a full story on this game.