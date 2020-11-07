Queensbury boys win Foothills Council cross country title

“You really have to dig deep,” Queensbury co-coach Kevin Sullivan said. “You have to mentally create these scenarios to keep up your pace — pretend you hear footsteps or something. It’s a lot different than when you’re in a pack of 10, you don’t get any of that natural feedback of other runners around you.”

“My biggest thing is to focus on what I can see — ‘Let me get to that tree,’ ‘Let me get to that hill,’ and focus on my stride,” Hicks said. “I try to look for positive aspects, like ‘I’m done with the hills, it’s all flat from here.’ It’s really easy to get inside your head (in a bad way). You have to learn how to deal with yourself mentally.”

Habshi said she focused on the time on her watch to maintain her pace and picked up speed on the turns. Senior Lance Hayes, who finished seventh overall, did away with his watch entirely.

“I stopped wearing a watch the last two meets — it was demoralizing if you’re not running the pace you wanted,” said Hayes, who also got a boost on the turns. “You don’t want to settle in, you want to pick up the pace going around the corners.”

The pandemic directives on social distancing turned an already individual sport into a solitary exercise this fall. Each team ran in its own half-hour window Saturday at the Queensbury campus.