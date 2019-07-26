{{featured_button_text}}

BINGHAMTON — Six lacrosse players from Queensbury recently played in the New York State Regional Championships, held Monday through Wednesday at Binghamton University.

Incoming senior Nick Pereau earned a silver medal with the Adirondack regional team.

The championship resemble the former Empire State Games, and is set up in a tournament-style format for the top amateur athletes from eight regions.

Rising senior Augustine Longhitano played on the New York City team and classmate Josh DeMattos was on Hudson Valley. Incoming sophomores Zach Whalen and Lucas Longhitano played for Adirondack, and eighth-grader Brendan Orr played for Western.

