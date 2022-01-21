 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QHS wins boys, girls titles at Lapland

Mayfield Invitational

(at Lapland Lake Nordic Center)

GIRLS

Team Scores

1. Queensbury 28, 2. Shen 33, 3. Glens Falls 38, 4. Guilderland 41, 5. Johnstown 60, 6. Scotia 68.

Top 5 Individuals

1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);30:03.0

2. Clara Avery (Glens Falls);32:14.8

3. Fianna Halloran (Mayfield);32:42.9

4. Raina Guay (Queensbury);33:53.4

5. Raquelle Landa (Shen);34:16.9

Other Local Top 25

7. Emma Murray (Saratoga);35:50.0

8. Bri Guay (Queensbury);35:57.2

10. Helena Trackey (Glens Falls);37:01.9

13. Taylor McLarty (Lake George);37:45.4

16. Katie Jabaut (Queensbury);40:35.6

17. Kayla Grant (Lake George);40:43.9

20. Julia Powell (Queensbury);42:10.4

23. Molly Rodewald (Queensbury);42:46.1

25. Abigail Anthes (Saratoga);43:06.2

BOYS

Team Scores

1. Queensbury 20, 2. Mayfield 31, 3. Shen 32, 4. Scotia 40, 5. Lake George 45, 6. Johnstown 55, 7. Johnsburg 61, 8. Guilderland 90, 9. Saratoga 111.

Top 5 Individuals

1. Philip Matthews (Shen);29:40.8

2. Ben Jenkin (Queensbury);31:21.9

3. Braydon Jourden (Mayfield);33:23.0

4. Forrest Slingerland (G. Falls);33:27.2

5. Brice Williams (Mayfield);34:37.4

Other Top 25 Local

7. Patrick Russell (Queensbury);35:25.2

10. David Anderson (Johnsburg);36:19.2

11. Josiah Sanabaria (Queensbury);37:42.0

12. Matt Richard (Lake George);38:29.4

13. Josh Jenkin (Queensbury);39:06.4

14. Jonah Cocozza (Lake George);39:10.4

17. Scott Patton (Johnsburg);40:03.5

19. Caden Willett (Lake George);40:41.7

20. Nick Giambrone (Queensbury);40:44.1

24. Owen Kress (Glens Falls);42:00.8

