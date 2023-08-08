GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced the signing of defenseman Ryan Orgel and goaltender Vinnie Purpura on Tuesday.

Both players were part of the Thunder's late-season push into the ECHL playoffs last season. Purpura was a rookie; Orgel was a second-year pro.

Purpura was signed late in the 2022-23 season after two seasons at Boston University and three at Long Island University. He went 2-0-1 until he suffered a season-ending injury on March 31.

"If it weren’t for that injury, who knows, he could have been a guy that was playing for us in the playoffs," head coach Pete MacArthur said during a Facebook Live announcement. "He was very poised down the stretch."

Orgel had one goal and 19 assists in 45 regular-season games with the Thunder. He also scored twice during the playoff series against Newfoundland. Most impressively, he was plus-16 for Adirondack during the regular season.

"Ryan Orgel used a call up as a steppingstone to becoming an everyday ECHL defenseman,” MacArthur said in a press release. “He should fit well in our top four and see minutes in all situations.”

With Tuesday's signings, the Thunder now have four forwards (Yanick Turcotte, Grant Jozefek, Patrick Grasso, Ryan Smith), two defensemen (Brendan Less, Orgel) and a goalie (Purpura) under contract. More signings are expected in the coming days.