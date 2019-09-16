The eyeball test tells people that the Queensbury-Adirondack Cross Country Classic Invitational has quite an economic impact on the area. The numbers prove it.
According to Queensbury Athletic Director Richard Keys, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce determined that the 2018 invitational resulted in $536,297 in direct business sales for the region.
This year's invitational should account for even more, as Keys said that last year's invitational involved an upper-40s number of schools. This year 57 schools participated, including five from Vermont, one from Massachusetts and six from downstate/Long Island.
Keys also said Queensbury would like to bid on the state cross country championships for 2023 through 2025. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association changed the bidding process in that sport, which previously rotated throughout the state each year. Starting in 2020, potential sites must bid for a three-year commitment.
The first three-year block actually will be shared by two sites. Vernon-Verona Sherrill High School will host the 2020 and 2022 championships, with Chenango Valley State Park hosting the 2021 edition.
— Will Springstead
Tasty tournament
Late in the regular season, high school golfers never mind a change of pace. Add dinner to that and they'll come running.
The full-time members of the Wasaren League will get that at the Chicken Parm Tournament on Sept. 27 at Mechanicville Golf Club. According to Greenwich golf coach Tim Brophy, it's a coach-and-three-player scramble hosted by Mechanicville, whose coach Tim Sheehan started it back when it belonged to the Colonial Council.
At the tournament's conclusion, the club puts on a chicken parmesan dinner.
— Will Springstead
Old rivals
Queensbury is off to a fast start in girls soccer. The Spartans are 4-0 in Foothills Council play and 5-1 overall. The only loss was to defending state champion Stillwater, and overtime road loss.
The Q may get a test on Tuesday when it hosts South Glens Falls, the defending Foothills champion. South High is 2-1 in the league, having lost to Broadalbin-Perth in its opener.
The only other unbeaten Foothills teams are Gloversville (3-0) and Scotia (5-0).
— Greg Brownell
Flexible records
No one ever gets comfortable holding a Greenwich cross country course record.
When Bruce Gregg and Nina Sgambelluri set the respective boys and girls records in Tuesday's meet with Berlin and Emma Willard, it came on a new course, only slightly different than the previous course.
"We do that every year," Greenwich cross country coach Steve Patrick said, chuckling a little. "We normally start and/or finish on the track, and the kids said, ‘we hate this.’ So I said, ‘then let’s change this.’ We took that out and our course got a little bit shorter. We started and finished outside the track. We’ve had a new course record the last three years."
— Will Springstead
Felt good
Greenwich's 2-1 shootout win over Salem-Cambridge in field hockey on Wednesday was the Witches' first Adirondack-Wasaren League win since Oct. 7, 2017, when they beat Corinth 2-1 in overtime.
— Will Springstead
Rankings out
The New York State Sportswriters Association has published its first state boys soccer rankings, and some local teams are near the top of their classes.
South Glens Falls is ranked sixth in Class A while Queensbury is 13th. Lake George is fourth in Class C, where Stillwater is 13th.
