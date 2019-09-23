Warrensburg senior defensive lineman Joe Murdick came close to earning his first touchdown as a varsity player a week ago. In week two’s game, a 78-6 win against Cohoes, Murdick had a fumble recovery and score that was blown dead.
In this past Saturday’s 52-0 victory against Corinth-Fort Edward, Murdick made it into a reality.
“The kids love him,” said Warrensburg coach Mike Perrone. “He (Murdick) just started playing football last year. That was the joke in the huddle, ’If I told you that Joe Murdick was going to score a touchdown, we would have said, What?’ Now, he’s a two-way starter for us. This was the first time that he did that. He’s worked really hard and has stayed focused. Very fitting.”
— Peter Holehan
Not-so-sneak peek
Several cross country teams participated at the Section 7 Pre-State Invitational on Saturday at SUNY Plattsburgh, in anticipation of the State Cross Country Meet there on Nov. 16. Seven hundred-one varsity boys and girls finished the races.
Queensbury’s Nick Logan had the top performance. He placed third in the boys Division 2 race with a time of 16:09.1. His time was the fifth-fastest when merged with the other two divisional races. As a team, Queensbury was sixth of 18 full teams.
Glens Falls’ Julian Stedman was 12th in the boys Division 3 race (17:53.6). Glens Falls was 10th of 14 full teams.
On the girls’ side, Schuylerville’s Sunni LaBounty placed ninth in the Division 2 race, in 20:10.3. South Glens Falls’ Marissa Colvin was 20th in 20:57.6. Queensbury was seventh of 15 teams, while South High was 12th.
Also, Glens Falls’ Katie Culliton was 20th in the Division 3 race with a time of 21:29.6.
— Will Springstead
Fighting flags
Hudson Falls football coach Bill Strong conceded that his team needs to show more discipline when it comes to penalties. The Tigers committed eight penalties for 92 yards in their 32-22 win against Johnstown on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
“We need to clean that up,” Strong said. “We can’t hold. That was our biggest problem today, and there were penalties. The officials did a good job. You can’t give up that many yards. There’s a frustration level that sets in, but we have to overcome that and keep playing football no matter what just happened.”
— Peter Holehan
Pass sets up run
During the Hudson Falls football team’s first two games, it was limited to just seven total points against Scotia and Ravena. In the Tigers’ 32-22 victory over Johnstown on Saturday, Strong said the big difference was being able to complete some passes.
“We hit some nice passes down field,” Strong said. “Once we started to hit the passes, we were able to mix in the run. Then we got down to third and short (with the game on the line). We were talking field goal, what we were going to do if we got to fourth down. Arek (Hall) punched it in off tackle on an imbalanced play. Arek jammed it in for us. He’s a tough kid.”
— Peter Holehan
Decent start
The Queensbury girls swim team had a strong showing at the Schenectady-Colonie Invitational on Sept. 14.
The Spartans earned two firsts and four other top-three finishes. The 200-yard medley relay team of Anna Bearor, Natalie Giumarra, Sarah Little and Meghan Geczy won with a time of 1 minute, 55.76 seconds. Also, Bearor won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.87, just .85 off the state meet qualifying time.
Bearor took second in the 200 individual medley (2:15.93), Giumarra was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.19) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Little, Giumarra, Geczy and Bearor) was second in 1:47.64.
Little was third in the 200 freestyle, in 2:05.48.
— Will Springstead
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.