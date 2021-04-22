Yanks' bats finally show life in victory over Cleveland

"That's us," he said.

The Indians, who lost to New York in last season's wild-card round, have dropped four of five and soured manager Terry Francona's 62nd birthday.

Cleveland's pitching has been solid all season, but the Yankees made starter Aaron Civale work hard and the Indians didn't throw enough strikes.

"Kind of staff-wide tonight, uncharacteristically," Francona said. "Guys are usually pretty good about pounding the zone, and they will be. It hurt us tonight."

Germán didn't look as if he'd be around for long after giving up three runs in the first — when he dropped a comebacker that could have gotten him out of the inning. But he settled in and held the Indians scoreless on two hits over the next five innings.

"Remarkable performance considering how things in the first unfolded," Boone said.

Rivalry, what rivalry? Francona spent eight seasons in Boston, where he lived and breathed the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry.

And although the Bronx Bombers were in town, Francona said their visit doesn't make him nostalgic about those days.