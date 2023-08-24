GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced the signing of forward Lucas Herrmann and defenseman Devon Becker for the upcoming ECHL season.

Herrmann, a 23-year-old center from Lancaster, New York, was teammates with current Thunder forward Patrick Grasso for two years at the University of New Hampshire. He began his pro career last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, scoring six points in seven games. The 6-foot-2, 187-pounder played three seasons at New Hampshire before finishing at Division III Utica College, scoring 15 goals and 20 assists in 29 games.

“Lucas Herrmann is a big left-handed center who saw some success in the SPHL at the end of last year,” Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. “He is a strong faceoff man, uses his reach very well to break up plays defensively and create plays offensively.”

Becker, 26, played in Italy last season after playing four years of D-III hockey at Bryn Athyn College and Norwich University. A native of Langley, British Columbia, he tallied 76 points, including 60 assists, in 71 career collegiate games.

“Similar to Herrmann, Becker is a 6-foot-4, right-handed defenseman who moves the puck well and plays a simple, yet effective game in all three zones,” MacArthur said.