Texans promote former Saratoga Springs star Anthony Weaver

HOUSTON — Former Saratoga Springs standout Anthony Weaver has been promoted to defensive coordinator for the NFL's Houston Texans.

Weaver, 39, had served as the Texans' defensive line coach since 2016. He replaces veteran coach Romeo Crennel as Houston's defensive coordinator. Crennel is expected to stay on as an adviser.

He has coached standouts like J.J. Watt and Jadaveon Clowney with the Texans, who lost to Kansas City 51-31 in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Jan. 12.

Weaver was a star at Saratoga in the late 1990s before moving on to Notre Dame, where he was a four-year starter at defensive end and earned All-America recognition. He played seven seasons in the NFL, including three with the Texans from 2006-08.

After starting his coaching career at the college level, since 2011 Weaver has been a defensive line coach with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

