Texans promote former Saratoga Springs star Anthony Weaver
0 comments

Texans promote former Saratoga Springs star Anthony Weaver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON — Former Saratoga Springs standout Anthony Weaver has been promoted to defensive coordinator for the NFL's Houston Texans.

Weaver, 39, had served as the Texans' defensive line coach since 2016. He replaces veteran coach Romeo Crennel as Houston's defensive coordinator. Crennel is expected to stay on as an adviser.

He has coached standouts like J.J. Watt and Jadaveon Clowney with the Texans, who lost to Kansas City 51-31 in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Jan. 12.

Weaver was a star at Saratoga in the late 1990s before moving on to Notre Dame, where he was a four-year starter at defensive end and earned All-America recognition. He played seven seasons in the NFL, including three with the Texans from 2006-08.

After starting his coaching career at the college level, since 2011 Weaver has been a defensive line coach with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+9
Mahomes, Chiefs roar past Texans
Sports

Mahomes, Chiefs roar past Texans

  • Updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes stalked up and down the sideline like a field marshal rallying his troops, the brilliant young quarterback imploring the Kansas City Chiefs to stay together even as the Houston Texans were on the verge of taking them apart.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News