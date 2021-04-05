Stanton-ian grand slam leads Yankees past O's

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton turned on a 92 mph pitch from Shawn Armstrong and sent the ball soaring over the visitors' bullpen and into Yankee Stadium's left-bleachers.

The small crowd at New York's first night game of the season buzzed.

When the ball came down, it landed in a fan gathering area called Frank's Red Hot Terrace, 471 feet from home plate, near the newly repopulated deep seats.

Stanton's eighth career grand slam carried the New York over Baltimore 7-0 Monday night and handed the Orioles their first loss this season.

"It's kind of everything rolls in sync and, yeah, like sometimes things go not in a blackout, but just there's no sound," Stanton said, trying to explain the feeling of launching a ball farther than even most major leaguers can.

"There's not anything except you watching the flight of the ball," he said. "You don't know anything else that's going on. It's a very cool feeling. It's hard to describe very specific."

New York was ahead 1-0 on Aaron Judge's fourth-inning homer when starter Jorge López (0-1) walked the bases loaded in the fifth and Armstrong forced in a run with a walk to slumping Aaron Hicks.

Stanton followed with the longest homer of the young season.