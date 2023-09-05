Shawn Weller said he still has enough left in the tank for one more season of professional hockey.

Fueled by his enjoyment of playing with last year's Adirondack Thunder and boosted by the team's late playoff rush, the veteran forward officially re-signed Tuesday with the Thunder for the 2023-24 season.

At age 37, the red-bearded South Glens Falls native announced it will be his final season of pro hockey.

"It keeps me young," Weller said by phone Tuesday afternoon. "You've got to keep yourself in tip-top shape, you have to follow your offseason regimen, and it gets tougher and tougher the older you get. I'm not the player I was at 25, but I still enjoy it and I feel like I have enough left in the tank for one more year."

Weller said returning to the Thunder for a third season was an easy call.

"Just to play at home for one more year, my parents and my fiancee and our friends are all here," Weller said. "We had such a great group of guys playing here last year, the stretch run, the atmosphere.

"This is my 15th year of pro hockey, and (the playoff run) was the most fun thing I've been a part of," he added. "Being from here, I know how much it means to the people here. To see the rink packed at the end of the year was something special."

Last season, Weller was the assistant captain and finished with 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 51 games, and he was voted the team's Community Service Man of the Year. He returned home to Glens Falls in a trade with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks in the 2021-22 season.

"Shawn was a big piece to the power play last year as our net front presence, wore a letter on his jersey and is amazing in the locker room as a leader and veteran of over 700 professional games," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release.

Weller has logged 127 points, including 50 goals, with six ECHL clubs. He also played in Germany for seven years, recording 346 points (124 goals, 222 assists) in 298 games. A third-round NHL draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2004, Weller played three years at Clarkson University and 294 games in the American Hockey League.

With that kind of experience under his belt, Weller understands his role.

"I've always tried to pride myself on being a good teammate, a good guy in the locker room. I want to bring positive energy and help guys on and off the ice," Weller said. "At 37, I still enjoy coming to the rink every day."

Weller said players are scheduled to report to Glens Falls by Oct. 6 and 7, and training camp gets under way on Oct. 9.

"We're bringing a lot of familiar faces back, but at the same time, the ECHL has moving pieces all the time," he said. "We'll have a good group that enjoys being together."