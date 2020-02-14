Saratoga harness season begins Sunday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Casino Hotel's 2020 harness racing season will begin Sunday, with a first post time of noon. It's the 79th season for harness racing at the track.
New this year is the SaratogaBets Simulcast Center, a trackside venue offering self-service and live-teller wagering options, as well as food and drink service.
The highlight of the racing season is the 12th annual Joe Gerrity Jr. Memorial Pace, featuring one race for $260,000, on July 18. The season runs until Dec. 13.
Fans in attendance Sunday will receive a free Saratoga Harness long-sleeved shirt with the purchase of a racing program. There also will be food and drink specials that day and Monday.