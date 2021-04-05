Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled

PHILADELPHIA — Once Jacob deGrom took his spectacular fastball to the dugout, the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage.

A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York on Monday night after deGrom had shut them down through six.

"We were happy as a team, of course, getting one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher in the entire world, out of the game," Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said. "We battled against him, had some great at-bats against him. ... We were happy to get into the bullpen, knew we had a chance once he got out of there."

Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals.

Jose Alvarado retired Pete Alonso on a drive to the right field wall with runners on first and third to end it, earning his first save.

DeGrom was dazzling, striking out seven and allowing three hits. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner was pulled after 77 pitches even though manager Luis Rojas said before the game his pitch count was 100. His fastball averaged 99 mph and he reached 102.