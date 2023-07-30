SARATOGA SPRINGS — Todd Pletcher is still not over the Kentucky Derby.

When Forte was scratched on the morning of the Derby because of a bruised foot, it was a huge disappointment for the thoroughbred trainer.

Even three months later, standing in the winner's circle after Forte had won the Jim Dandy in a dramatic at-the-wire finish on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course, Pletcher thought about that day in May.

"You can't just get over having to scratch the Derby favorite," Pletcher said. "That's a tough one to overcome."

But there was no denying Saturday's exciting finish in the rain — and the edge-of-the-seat wait for the steward's inquiry into possible bumping between Forte and third-place finisher Angel of Empire.

Irad Ortiz Jr. piloted Forte between horses to win by a nose over Saudi Crown to win the final prep for the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes at Saratoga — Forte's first start since his runner-up finish in the Belmont Stakes.

"This horse needed a win like this and it feels good," co-owner Mike Repole said after the race. "He’s the best 3-year-old in the country and today he proved it by gutting it out. He’s gutsy. He fights and he fights.”

Forte should be part of what is shaping up as a blockbuster Travers. The brightest stars of this year's crop of 3-year-olds — including all three winners of this year's Triple Crown races — are expected to run in the Grade 1, $1.25 million race over 1 1/4 miles.

Forte will have the chance to prove himself as best-in-class against a field that includes Kentucky Derby winner Mage, Preakness winner National Treasure and Belmont winner Arcangelo.

On Wednesday, Arcangelo breezed five furlongs in 1 minute, 1.23 seconds over the Spa's main track for trainer Jena Antonucci, with jockey Javier Castellano up.

Antonucci, the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race, said Arcangelo — a son of 2016 Travers winner Arrogate — has been breezing every 10 days, instead of the more typical seven.

“You have to pay attention to your horse and understand who they are,” Antonucci told NYRA.com on Wednesday. “This horse just needs that space because with his cruising speed and how he trains, he's thrived on more of a 10-day schedule. My job is to listen and stay out of his way.”

Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, is coming off a runner-up finish in the Grade 1 Haskell on July 22 at Monmouth. Mage could get his first work over the Spa main track this Friday. Meanwhile, Bob Baffert is training National Treasure at Del Mar.

Another Travers possibility is Angel of Empire, one of three Brad Cox entries in the Jim Dandy. Angel of Empire placed third in the Kentucky Derby, and was a close third behind Forte and Saudi Crown.

"He could totally end up in the Travers," Cox said Saturday. "He's the type of horse that you have to stay after him and he keeps coming. He ran a good race. I'm proud of the effort. He was right there at the end."

Cox said Saudi Crown, his Jim Dandy runner-up, may be targeted for the Sept. 23 Pennsylvania Derby, rather than the Travers.

"All three of them are very good, but Saudi Crown has a tremendous amount of upside," Cox said. "I doubt you'll see him here going a mile and a quarter in four weeks. The PA Derby is what we're going to zero in on and try to get there."

Pletcher is also targeting Tapit Trice for the Travers. Tapit Trice took fifth in the Haskell, but the son of Tapit has a solid third in the Belmont under his belt, as well as wins in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay and Grade 1 Blue Grass this spring.

Scotland, the Bill Mott-trained winner of the July 21 Curlin Stakes at Saratoga, may also be pointed to the Travers after winning his stakes debut in wire-to-wire fashion.

Trainer John Shirreffs' Skinner, the Los Alamitos Derby runner-up on July 8, worked five furlongs with Mike Smith in the irons at Del Mar on Friday in preparation for the Travers.

The last two Jim Dandy winners — Epicenter last year and Essential Quality in 2021 — went on to win the Travers.