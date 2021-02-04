NHL loses a fifth team to COVID-19 issues

“The way I’m looking at it is it’s hard to avoid anywhere, so we’re doing the best we can,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, whose team had four games postponed because of an outbreak. “It’s still hard to avoid. Do we feel safe? I think the good news from our standpoint is the guys that have come in contact with it, they’ve all recovered and really had no symptoms.”

The Wild and Sabres each added another player to the COVID-19 list Thursday, and Buffalo said 61-year-old coach Ralph Krueger had tested positive and will enter virus protocol immediately. Vegas had three coaches in the protocol last week.

“The league is reacting to what’s happening right now, and it’s normal,” Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang said. “They’re trying to find ways to make it safer and to just act and try and find ways that we can still get our stuff done but in different ways.”

So far, 26 games have been postponed affecting 16 of the league’s 24 U.S.-based teams. Only one of the 40 players currently on the COVID list is from a Canadian team, and that is because Pierre-Luc Dubois is in quarantine after a trade from Columbus to Winnipeg.