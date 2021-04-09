Hometown no-no: Musgrove no-hitter for Padres vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Padres were the only active MLB franchise without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game — from a 28-year-old who grew up just down the road in El Cajon, California.

"It's awesome to have it be in a Padres uniform," said Musgrove, who had never thrown a no-hitter at any level. "To have it be the first in the history of the franchise, that's incredible."

In only his second start for San Diego, a franchise that played its first game in 1969, Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, one over the minimum.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler let Musgrove go the distance because he was so efficient — and knowing what it would mean to have a hometown player end the franchise's no-hitter drought in its 53rd season.

"I think in a way that makes it, if it can be any sweeter, any more special for him, to do it growing up in San Diego and this being his team, it's about the perfect story written," Tingler said.