Glens Falls' Jimmer Fredette has been selected to the 2020 Greek League All-Star Game. The all-star weekend will take place Feb. 7-9 in Heraklion, Crete.

Fredette, who plays for Panathinaikos, received 3,091 votes, second among foreign players and fifth overall. He averages 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 assists in his first season with the team.