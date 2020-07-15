Fredette receiving interest from Spanish team
According to a report from marca.com, Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette is on the radar of Spanish club Baskonia, the defending champion of the Spanish ACB League.

Baskonia also played in the EuroLeague last season, where it finished 13th. Fredette had one of his best games of this past season against Baskonia when he totaled 21 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Fredette played for Greek club Panathinaikos last year in the first of a two-year contract, but Panathinaikos recently said Fredette is free to explore other options, as it is believed his contract became too expensive.

The former BYU guard averaged 12.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists last season in the EuroLeague. He also shot 47.3% from the field and 41.7% on 3-pointers.

