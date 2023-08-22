SARATOGA SPRINGS — Forte drew the first post Tuesday as the draw was held for Saturday's 154th running of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Forte, listed as the 7-5 favorite, is trained by Todd Pletcher and will retain current meet-leading jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle. Forte is coming off a victory in a rain-soaked Jim Dandy at Saratoga on July 29.

Forte heads a field of seven 3-year-olds who are among the best in the country, including the winners of all three Triple Crown races.

Challenging Forte are Kentucky Derby winner Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, at 4-1 odds; Preakness winner National Treasure, whose trainer Bob Baffert is pursuing his fourth Travers victory, at 8-1; and Belmont winner Arcangelo, who made trainer Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race, at 5-2 odds.

Pletcher is also saddling Tapit Trice (12-1) in the Travers, with Jose Ortiz in the irons. Rounding out the Travers field are Disarm (8-1) and Scotland (12-1).

The Travers is the 12th race on a 13-race program on Saturday at the Spa. The Travers is scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. post time and will be broadcast on Fox.

Saturday’s card at the Spa includes four other Grade 1 stakes: the Sword Dancer, the Personal Ensign, the Forego and the H. Allen Jerkens.

On Sunday, Saratoga Race Course will honor Funny Cide, who died earlier this summer, as part of New York Showcase Day at the track.

Funny Cide, one of the most popular New York-bred horses of all time, earned more than $3.5 million over a six-year racing career that included a win in the 2003 Kentucky Derby and an Eclipse Award as Champion 3-year-old Colt.

Funny Cide will be laid to rest Sunday in an 11 a.m. ceremony near Gate C at the race track, near the horse path. Funny Cide's connections — Sackatoga Stable managing partner Jack Knowlton, trainer Barclay Tagg, assistant trainer Robin Smullen and Hall of Fame jockey Jose Santos — will sign memorabilia from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Jockey Silks Porch.