Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters

Masters Breakdown

LEADERBOARD

D. Johnson;65-70-65-68—268

Sungjae Im;66-70-68-69—273

C. Smith;67-68-69-69—273

J. Thomas;66-69-71-70—276

NOTABLE

Rory McIlroy;75-66-67-69—277

B. Koepka;70-69-69-70—278

DeChambeau;70-74-69-73—286

Adam Scott;70-72-71-73—286

Tiger Woods;68-71-72-76—287

P. Mickelson;69-70-79-73—291

Bubba Watson;74-69-71-78—292

CHIP SHOTS

Shot of the day: After two straight bogeys cuts his lead to a single shot, Dustin Johnson hit an 8-iron to 6 feet for a birdie at the par-3 sixth hole.

Tiger tales: Defending champion Tiger Woods knocked three balls in the water at the par-3 12th on the way to a septuple-bogey 10 — the worst hole of his professional career.

Notable: Cameron Smith became the first player in Masters history with all four rounds in the 60s.

DJ’S marks: Johnson also set Masters records for having the fewest bogeys (4) and for posting his 11th consecutive round under par.

No. 1: Johnson is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2002 to win the Masters while leading the world rankings.