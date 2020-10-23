Buehler leads Dodgers over Rays 6-2 for 2-1 Series lead

Steely-eyed like Hershiser, who won MVP honors of the 1988 Series, Buehler has supplanted Clayton Kershaw as the Dodgers' ace. He allowed three of Tampa Bay's four hits and walked one.

The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed one run in 13 Series innings that include seven scoreless in Game 3 against Boston two years ago. He improved to 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four postseason starts that include the win over Atlanta in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series last weekend.

"I've taken the failures that I've had and tried to learn from them a little bit," Buehler said. "Obviously our team gave me a cushion early so I could be aggressive."

He started 15 of 21 batters with strikes and threw strikes on 67 of 93 pitches. Buehler didn't allow a hit until Manuel Margot's one-out double in the fifth. Willy Adames then drove in Margot with another double.

Tampa Bay's only other hit off him was Austin Meadows' leadoff single in the sixth.

"You can see the fastball just pop through the zone," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Other than a few breaking balls here or there, it was very much a there it is, hit it approach. You totally understand and appreciate why he's so talented. He's got a really special fastball that gets on hitters and commands it well."