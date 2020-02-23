BLOG: Some of the better Hall of Fame stories

I didn’t have time to transcribe and relay some of the better stories and moments from Saturday’s Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony in Heritage Hall, so here they are:
JOE PATERSON (on behalf of the late Doug Burch):
“He never had a bad day,” Paterson said of Burch. “He was one of those guys who never said a bad thing about anybody.”
Paterson then told a story when Burch was working up in Lake Placid arranging a photo shoot for Bergdorf Goodman, a Manhattan luxury department store, when the models hired for the shoot weren't skating too well on the ice of the Olympic Complex in July. He figures Burch said Paterson could skate. “So the next thing you know I was down in one of the dressing rooms putting on Bergdorf Goodman designer jeans and a sweater.”
Paterson went on to skate with some of the female models, noting “my wife hates it when I tell this story.” As the photo shoot continued, he looked over at Burch, who “had that big, old grin on his face.”
He told another story in which he had driven Burch, who had a love of old cars, to Springfield, Massachusetts, where he was going to pick up a car he’d bought from a person on eBay. A couple of times Paterson questioned Burch if this was all legitimate. Burch assured him it was.
They arrived at the destination, where there was a vintage Mercedes convertible waiting for him. Burch signed the papers, then told Paterson to follow him back to Glens Falls. Burch said he’d be driving 55 mph. No more than 20 minutes into the drive back, Paterson had already passed him, but kept him in his sights.
The next thing he knew, Burch had the roof down and was wearing a big smile as he passed Paterson.
“I wondered what he was doing,” Paterson said. “Then all of a sudden he takes off at 100 miles per hour.”
You have free articles remaining.
All while wearing that same grin.
DAN MINER:
“I can’t wait to learn the secret handshake: the hall of fame handshake!”
Miner then told a story from the IceHawks days, when the team was on a sleeper bus to Elmira. Miner was in the back, room-like part with several others, but not the bus driver (naturally). In the morning, he looked over and saw the bus driver sitting next to him.
“So now I’m going, ‘Who the blank is driving the bus?’ " Miner said. "So I walk up and Frank Littlejohn is driving the damn bus!
“Oh, don’t worry it got worse,” Miner added. “Twenty minutes later, who’s sitting next to me? Frank Littlejohn. Art Shaver’s driving the bus.”
Miner recalled the importance of fans supporting the IceHawks and Frostbite.
“Hell, we didn’t know what was going to happen from day to day. We lived it, you guys lived it with us. Without the fans, they would have not gotten through that time. It was the fans who kept them motivated to get out there and give their all.
“It’s the fans who make the difference,” Miner added. “Without you, nothing happens here. Nothing at all.”
Miner then recalled IceHawks coach Gates Orlando saying of Hall inductee Frank Littlejohn, “All this guy needs is the chance to play. He can play. All he needs is a chance.”
— Will Springstead
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.