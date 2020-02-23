BLOG: Some of the better Hall of Fame stories

I didn’t have time to transcribe and relay some of the better stories and moments from Saturday’s Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony in Heritage Hall, so here they are:

JOE PATERSON (on behalf of the late Doug Burch):

“He never had a bad day,” Paterson said of Burch. “He was one of those guys who never said a bad thing about anybody.”

Paterson then told a story when Burch was working up in Lake Placid arranging a photo shoot for Bergdorf Goodman, a Manhattan luxury department store, when the models hired for the shoot weren't skating too well on the ice of the Olympic Complex in July. He figures Burch said Paterson could skate. “So the next thing you know I was down in one of the dressing rooms putting on Bergdorf Goodman designer jeans and a sweater.”

Paterson went on to skate with some of the female models, noting “my wife hates it when I tell this story.” As the photo shoot continued, he looked over at Burch, who “had that big, old grin on his face.”