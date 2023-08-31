GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced Thursday that they have signed forward Zach Walker for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Walker had spent the last two seasons with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, helping them to a Western Conference championship.

Walker, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound wing who played four years at Boston College, finished with 16 goals and 25 assists in 119 regular-season games with the Steelheads. He also played for the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League and in the U.S. National Team Development Program.

“Zach Walker is an old school player,” head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. “He always plays with jam and high energy, has skills to produce, and isn’t afraid to stand up for his teammates. We are excited to add his speed and size to our lineup, and we know our fans and teammates will enjoy his presence as well.”