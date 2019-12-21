Thunder lose to Maine 4-3 in shootout for second straight day

It’s easier said than done.

“I think we’re losing our focus for five-, 10-minute periods of the game and we need to dial that in for the second half (of the season) and we’ll be fine,” Pierro-Zabotel added.

The Thunder took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Pierro-Zabotel struck at 6:27 on a slapshot. Mike Szmatula buried his 10th of the season at 11:36, when he finished a nice series of passes from Alex Tonge and Matt Salhany.

Maine tied it at 2 with a pair in the second and went ahead 3-2 in the third, once again featuring a deftly placed goal by Terrence Wallin, this time on the power play.

The same as Friday, Adirondack tied it late. This time it was Pierro-Zabotel’s second of the night on a rebound with 1:10 left.

Also the same as Friday, Thunder goalie Joe Murdaca made the save of the overtime period, robbing Ty Ronning, who was all alone in front of the net. Murdaca had to be visited by trainer Aisha Visram during overtime for fatigue symptoms, though he stayed in goal. Playing his second shootout game in two nights, the 21-year-old again had a strong game with 28 saves.