Thunder lose to Maine 4-3 in shootout for second straight day

GLENS FALLS — Saturday was the shortest day of the year, but the Adirondack Thunder have had to endure their longest stretch of sometimes bad, sometimes unlucky hockey right up to the winter solstice.
In a virtual repeat of Friday night’s game, the Thunder lost by a 4-3 score to Maine in a shootout on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.
It was the ninth consecutive loss for Adirondack, which dropped it to 1-7 in overtime or shootout games this season.
Maine and Adirondack each have 29 points, but the Mariners technically take over fourth place in the ECHL’s North Division based on having more wins (14-11).
Those wins have been hard to come by for the Thunder, who have a knack for grinding and getting games into overtime. The results that follow, however, are like coal in their stockings this holiday season.
“We had a two-goal lead there, and it’s disappointing that they came back on us like that,” said Casey Pierro-Zabotel, who had two goals for the Thunder to raise his team-high total to 13.
Pierro-Zabotel said mental things can creep up during losing streaks.
“You know your legs will be there,” he said. “Mentally, you just try and block all those bad things out and stay positive no matter what happens.”
It’s easier said than done.
“I think we’re losing our focus for five-, 10-minute periods of the game and we need to dial that in for the second half (of the season) and we’ll be fine,” Pierro-Zabotel added.
The Thunder took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Pierro-Zabotel struck at 6:27 on a slapshot. Mike Szmatula buried his 10th of the season at 11:36, when he finished a nice series of passes from Alex Tonge and Matt Salhany.
Maine tied it at 2 with a pair in the second and went ahead 3-2 in the third, once again featuring a deftly placed goal by Terrence Wallin, this time on the power play.
The same as Friday, Adirondack tied it late. This time it was Pierro-Zabotel’s second of the night on a rebound with 1:10 left.
Also the same as Friday, Thunder goalie Joe Murdaca made the save of the overtime period, robbing Ty Ronning, who was all alone in front of the net. Murdaca had to be visited by trainer Aisha Visram during overtime for fatigue symptoms, though he stayed in goal. Playing his second shootout game in two nights, the 21-year-old again had a strong game with 28 saves.
While what the Thunder wanted the most for Christmas was a win, they’ll have time away from the rink, which may be a necessary present. They won’t see the rink until Dec. 26.
“You gotta kind of have an eye on the back end of it,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said of the time off, “because you do have five games in six nights coming back from the break. ... They need to get out and unplug, but also take care of themselves a little bit, too. Don’t drink all the booze in the world.”
Mariners 4, Thunder 3, SO
Maine 0 2 1 0 1 — 4
Adirondack 2 0 1 0 0 — 3
First Period: 1, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 12 (Henry), 6:27. 2, Adirondack, Szmatula 10 (Salhany, Tonge), 11:36.
Second Period: 3, Maine, Tolkinen 4 (Adams-Moisan, Cammarata), 4:46. 4, Maine, Fox 11 (Adams-Moisan, Day), 10:44.
Third Period: 5, Maine, Wallin 12 (Kile, Day), 3:24 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 13 (Carrier, Payne), 18:50.
Overtime: None.
Shootout: Maine (McNicholas-goal, Fox-NG, Kile-NG, Adams-Moisan-NG, Cammarata-goal). Adirondack (Salhany-NG, Pierro-Zabotel-goal, Payne-NG, Henry-NG, Tonge-NG).
Power-play Opportunities: Maine 1-3. Adirondack 0-4.
Goalies-saves: Maine, Brassard (41 shots-38 saves). Adirondack, Murdaca (31-28).
A: N/A.
Referee: Garon.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.