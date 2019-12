Glens Falls' Jake Jacobs reached the round of 16 at the first World Pro Ski Tour stop this season last weekend at Vail, Colorado.

Jacobs was eliminated by Garrett Driller, who went on to finish second overall.

The next stop is on Jan. 2 at Howelson Hill in Steamboat, Colorado.

