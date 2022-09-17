Powers claims title at Queensbury Invy

Maddie Powers of Queensbury won the Division II girls varsity race on Saturday on her home course in the 18th annual Queensbury Invitational cross country meet.

Powers finished in 18 minutes, 52.7 seconds, beating out the second-place runner by 13 seconds. The invitational included dozens of teams from across the state and more than a thousand runners.

The Queensbury girls finished fifth as a team in a race won by Scotia. Miranda Habshi was 12th, Julia Powell placed 25th, Gloria Allison was 32nd and Rowan Swan-Scott finished 41st.

Glens Falls was eighth in that division. Schuylerville placed 11th with Adeline Ballou (eighth, 20:32.8) and Megan Vianese (ninth, 20:38.1) in the top 10. Also for Schuylerville, Nikki Stark was 20th and Hannah Yonkin was 37th.

In the boys Division II race, the host team placed fifth, led by Liam Davidson's 13th-place finish in a field of 228 runners. Julian Campopiano was 24th, Nick Gileski was 25th, Nick DiPlacido took 36th and Chris Novick placed 44th.

Glens Falls placed eighth as a team, led by Liam Burgess in 10th place (17:09.3). Julian Stedman was 29th, Ryan Healy finished 41st and Forrest Slingerland took 49th.

For 11th-place Schuylerville, James Lynch finished 19th and Gavin Winacott was 35th. Cooper Brennan of South Glens Falls finished 33rd.

In the Division III girls race, Sophia Squires of Hoosic Valley was the winner in 20:01.8, followed by Vanessa Warren (20:43.1) and Andrea Warren (20:43.7) of Saratoga Catholic. Amber Gibbs of Granville placed fifth (20:58) and Jacey Locci of Stillwater took 10th (21:51.6).

Lake George was fifth as a team, led by Taylor Syvertsen (17th), Kayla Grant (40th) and Sophie Unkauf (42nd). Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne finished seventh with Rylee Dunbar in 21st, Cooper Henke in 36th and Erika McGuire in 41st. Other local top 50 finishers were Megan Rice of Hoosic Valley (24th), Brynn Tyler of Hartford (25th), Kara Tucker of North Warren-Johnsburg (31st), Adrienne Rist of Stillwater (32nd), Summer Brookover of Stillwater (43rd) and Angelica Dugan of Spa Catholic (49th).

Stillwater took second as a team in the boys Division III event, with Anthony Zazzaro in second place (17:03), Tim Oliver in 15th, Dan Patrick in 16th, Jonathan Patrick in 34th and Nevan Doubleday in 43rd. Lake George was fifth as a team with Liam Fahey Stack taking 21st, Samuel Burns in 31st, Oliver Herrick in 32nd, Brendan Battersea-Manna in 35th and Caden Willett in 47th.

Brody Olden of Warrensburg ran a strong race, taking sixth in 17:51.5. Ethan Sheldon of Hoosic Valley was 12th, Quinn Johnson of Granville took 48th and Robert Hill of North Warren-Johnsburg was 50th.

In Division I, the Saratoga girls took first with Emily Bush winning the race in 17:52.5. The Saratoga boys placed second.