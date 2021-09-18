Points are scarce as Greenjackets fall to North Stars

GLENS FALLS — The red zone continued to be the black hole into which the Glens Falls Greenjackets’ offense disappeared Saturday night.

For the fourth straight game, the Jackets’ offense failed to fire as they dropped their Empire Football League regular-season finale 10-6 to the Plattsburgh North Stars at East Field.

Glens Falls (2-4) has scored only 12 points in its last four games after starting the season 2-0. On Saturday night, the Jackets turned the ball over six times, including five interceptions, but were remarkably still in the game, thanks to some rugged defense on a damp night.

Plattsburgh (2-4) took a 10-0 lead on a late first-half field goal and Tre Bucci’s 80-yard return of the second-half kickoff.

“We were one special teams play away from winning the game 6-3,” said acting coach Andrew Morehouse, filling in for head coach Steve Johnson, who was ejected in last week’s loss to Watertown. “We learned a lot going into playoffs, like we can run the ball up the middle.”

The Jackets’ offense was inconsistent, at best, and the team was disorganized on personnel changes. They moved the ball between the 20-yard lines with Quentin Austin (14 carries, 88 yards).