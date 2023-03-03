Starting times for some weekend playoff games have changed and other games have been moved due to weather concerns.

The schedule for the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena was changed to move games later in the day. The Class AA, A and B finals will start an hour later than previously scheduled, and the Class D championship game was moved to 7 p.m.

The Queensbury boys hockey Division II state quarterfinal game against Saranac was moved to later in the evening. The start time at the Glens Falls Recreation Center was pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

Section VII moved all of its Class C and D championship games from Saturday to Sunday. Those games will take place at Clinton Community College with the same times as they had been scheduled on Saturday.

Friday's games in both boys and girls basketball were expected to be played, though the boys times had already been moved to earlier in the day.

Organizers were trying to plan around a snowstorm forecast to move into the region Friday evening and last through at least late Saturday morning.

The winter high school sports season is just two weeks from its end. State regionals in basketball will be held in the coming week, with the state final four scheduled for the weekend of March 17-19 in Glens Falls (for the boys) and Troy (for the girls). The boys hockey state final four will be played in Buffalo next Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the weekend schedule:

