Play about to begin in the upside-down Fall II season

“We’re hoping to get out there at some point,” Perrone said. “We really don’t know when.”

The Burghers are practicing in the gym and hoping to get some time at Chase Sports or Golden Goal. Other schools are making similar arrangements.

South Glens Falls teams are practicing in parking lots and gyms at all hours. Athletic director Matt Griep said the schools has purchased 7,000 feet of indoor turf that should arrive in the coming days.

Hudson Falls has no fields available and Assistant Principal Bill Levett said there’s no timeline for when they’ll be ready.

“We are at the mercy of Mother Nature on that,” he said in an email.

The Fall II schedule will be crammed into a seven-week time frame. Almost all of the early season outdoor games have been scheduled for turf fields. Games will take place with a limited number of fans in attendance, and sometimes none at all.

Aside from the use of face masks, the games will be played pretty much the way they’ve always been played. But there’s a lot of stuff happening on the side that coaches are dealing with.