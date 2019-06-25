VICTOR — Penny Schiek of Hiland Golf Club in Queensbury teamed up with Kelly Dempsey of Seven Oaks Golf Club on Sunday to win the low-net title in the Senior championship of the second annual New York State Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Ravenwood Golf Course, near Rochester.
Schiek and Dempsey finished with a combined handicapped score of 11-under 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.