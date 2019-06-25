{{featured_button_text}}

VICTOR — Penny Schiek of Hiland Golf Club in Queensbury teamed up with Kelly Dempsey of Seven Oaks Golf Club on Sunday to win the low-net title in the Senior championship of the second annual New York State Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Ravenwood Golf Course, near Rochester.

Schiek and Dempsey finished with a combined handicapped score of 11-under 61.

