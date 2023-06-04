GRANVILLE — Lou Pauquette of Cambridge and Katie Duffy of Poultney, Vermont, were the top finishers in the Rail Trail To Footbridge 5K race on Saturday.

Pauquette was the top overall finisher in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, beating out second-place Harry Birchmore by half a minute. Jedidiah Mead placed third.

Duffy was the first woman across in the line 19:27, good for fourth place overall. Susan Keely placed second and Cristina Marchese was third.

Top 40 Runners Runner (City);Time 1. Lou Pauquette (Cambridge);18:49 2. Harry Birchmore (Middle Granville);19:19 3. Jedidiah Mead (Colton);19:26 4. Katie Duffy (Poultney, Vt.);19:27 5. Hayden Villarreal (Granville);19:40 6. Parker Cornwall (Pawlet, Vt.);19:42 7. Owen Burnham (West Pawlet, Vt.);19:57 8. Benjamin Beckler (Middle Granville);20:41 9. Eric Montbriand (Wells, Vt.);20:44 10. Mike Smith (Argyle);21:02 11. Susan Keely (Glens Falls);23:08 12. Matt Ruigrok (Hampton);23:08 13. Joel Aubrey (Granville);23:49 14. Richard Tisi (Granville);24:06 15. Eric Fiske (Granville);24:09 16. Silas Aubrey (Granville);24:16 17. Cristina Marchese (Queensbury);24:16 18. Keenan Wittenberg (Queensbury);24:17 19. Charles Oswald (Salem);24:22 20. Alex Hilliard (Poultney, Vt.);25:12 21. Mark Sager (Glens Falls NY 25:16 22. Amanda Clark (Pawlet, Vt.);25:29 23. Caleb Aubrey (Granville);25:56 24. Christopher Kunkel (Oradell, NJ);26:05 25. Isaac Strout (Granville);26:06 26. Ken Skelton (Granville);26:12 27. Vince Fiori (Halfmoon);26:36 28. Mark Schachner (Lake George);27:40 29. Jordan Chapin (Pawlet, Vt.);27:51 30. Takoda Stephens (West Pawlet, Vt.);28:25 31. Mercy Aubrey (Granville);28:27 32. Hannah Gould (Granville);28:29 33. Jayden Gonyea (Whitehall);28:38 34. Elise Zerbe (Granville);28:40 35. Bailey Montbriand (Wells, Vt.);28:44 36. Thomas Oswald (Salem);28:46 37. Nick Powers (Granville);28:47 38. Jennifer Zerbe (Granville);28:53 39. Stacy Aubrey (Granville);29:03 40. Holly Aubrey (Granville);29:05