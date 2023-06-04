Pauquette, Duffy lead way in Rail Trail To Footbridge 5K Post-Star staff report Jun 4, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRANVILLE — Lou Pauquette of Cambridge and Katie Duffy of Poultney, Vermont, were the top finishers in the Rail Trail To Footbridge 5K race on Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Pauquette was the top overall finisher in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, beating out second-place Harry Birchmore by half a minute. Jedidiah Mead placed third.Duffy was the first woman across in the line 19:27, good for fourth place overall. Susan Keely placed second and Cristina Marchese was third. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Salem earns trip to state softball final four (updated) Sophia Keays pitched a two-hitter as Salem beat Bolton-Schroon Lake 4-2 on Saturday to earn a trip to the state softball final four. Tanaforts roll, advance to regional baseball final The Hartford-Fort Edward baseball team rolled to a 12-1 victory over Lake Placid on Thursday in a Class D regional semifinal. Saturday's playoff schedule This week's state playoff schedule for Section II and VII teams. Updates with Thursday's results. Hartford-Fort Edward's season ends in state regional final (updated with videos) Parishville-Hopkinton scored four times in the fourth inning and went on to beat Hartford-Fort Edward 8-6 in a Class D baseball state regional final. Huck, Egloff help Bolton-Schroon Lake claim title Bolton-Schroon Lake beat No. 1 seed Crown Point 15-11 on Wednesday to claim the Class D title of the Section VII Softball Tournament. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers to step down Michael Jordan "was horrible to play with," says Scottie Pippen Michael Jordan "was horrible to play with," says Scottie Pippen Tennis star Sloane Stephens feels online racism has 'only gotten worse' Tennis star Sloane Stephens feels online racism has 'only gotten worse' NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana